Brady man announces his campaign for Congress

BRADY, Texas — In July, Congressman Mike Conaway announced he will not be seeking re-election after his term ends. Now, several individuals have announced they will be running for the 11th District Congressional Seat that includes the Concho Valley.

The latest is Jeffery Cady, a man from Brady, TX who is running as an independent candidate and says he is a Conservative with some Liberal values.

Cady describes himself as an average American who works a 9 to 5 job at a nursing home and is looking to bring change to the community and improve Medicare for the elderly.

He says that although he has no background in politics, he thinks he is qualified to fill the position.

“I feel anybody is qualified to do it if they have something they want to fight for. As far as party politics, I’m against it. Right now we see republicans vs democrats. That’s them in Washington, not us individually,” said Cady.

