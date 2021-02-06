Boys and Girls Club of San Angelo hosts first food distribution event of the year

The club's mission is to help curb hunger for kids and adults alike

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Boys and Girls Club of San Angelo hosted its first food distribution event Saturday morning.

The club partnered with the national nonprofit “Save The Children” and distributed boxes filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, milk and dairy products. This was part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program. Families and individuals from Tom Green County were invited to participate in this drive-up distribution from 9am-1pm.

“We were provided with 1,500 boxes to distribute to the community,” Boys and Girls Club of San Angelo chief executive officer Tiffany S. Parker stated. “When the families come through, there are no questions asked and no proof of income. We’re just providing a box of food to everybody that we can.”

The pandemic continues to have significant, detrimental impacts on children and families across Tom Green County. The club’s mission is to help curb hunger for kids and adults alike.