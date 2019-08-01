Boil water notice issued for some Coke County residents

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A BOIL WATER notice is in effect tonight for some residents in Coke County.

The Coke County Water Supply Corporation issued the BOIL WATER notice to customers today, July 31, 2019.

The residents affected are located just outside the city of Robert Lee and to the west along Highway 158 including the communities of Bayview, Meadowview, Edith and Holland.

The notice is because of a water main break by a utility company installing new power lines.

Any water used for human consumption should be brought to a roiling boil for two minutes.

The BOIL WATER notice is in effect until further notice.