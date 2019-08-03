Boil water notice canceled for Coke County

SAN ANGELO, TX – According to a statement issued by Kelly Baker with the Coke County Water Supply Corporation, “it is no longer necessary to boil water for customers of the Coke County Water Supply outside of Robert Lee.”

Water officials say that the water system has taken the necessary steps to insure the waters bacteriological quality is “good” after a water main break.

The initial cause of said boil water notice was a water main break caused by a local utility company putting in new power lines. The residents impacted were those located just outside of the city of Robert Lee, heading west on Highway 158 as well as the communities of Bayview, Meadowview, Edith and Holland.