SAN ANGELO, Texas – A body was found around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, February 19th near the Concho River and Kirby Park according to the San Angelo Police Department.

According to SAPD, the body recovered was of a 29-year-old male.

Investigators are currently ruling the cause of death as suicide. Foul play is not being considered at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.