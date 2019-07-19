Boating accident at Nasworthy sends one to Shannon

San Angelo — San Angelo Police and Fire Department were dispatched to Lake Nasworthy for a reported boating accident just before 1:00 this afternoon, according to a police report.

Units arrived to find a 19-year-old man suffering from lacerations caused by a boat’s engine propeller. The man was transported to Shannon Medical Center where he is currently undergoing treatment.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the Department’s Lake Patrol Unit revealed the man had been wakeboarding with friends prior to the accident. Alcohol was not a contributing factor in today’s accident and the victim was wearing a life jacket.

This is an ongoing investigation.