SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State Belles softball season came to an end Friday night, falling to UT Tyler in their second elimination game of the day 2-0.

In game one of the day, the Belles would defeat Colorado Christian 8-3 thanks to two home runs, jump out to a 7-0 lead, and get a solid outing inside the circle from starter Torrey Hogan and Ashton McMillian who came in to get the final out.

In game two, the Belles would only generate four hits, unable to get much going against Tatum Goff.

The Belles finish the season 39-12