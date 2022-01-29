SAN ANGELO, Texas — The show “Things I Know to be True” opened this weekend, January 28th and 29th, at the Be Theatre Black Box.

According to the director Savannah Logsdon, the play takes you on a journey through the lives of a family and their four children. The audience is able to follow along as the parents watch their children face the difficult situations of life and learn how to define themselves outside of their parents’ expectations and love.

“This show is really unlike anything like the community in this town has done before,” Logsdon said. “You know, everyone in San Angelo loves to laugh and loves a good time, but this show is a very honest and deep portrayal of family dynamics and conflicts that come in life.”

The San Angelo Performing Arts Center has been working on the heart-wrenching drama since November 2021. “There is a lot that has gone into this show to portray these emotions between the cast, the set and all the deeper symbolism that happens from movements and dancing,” said Logsdon.

Logsdon also shared that the performance is rated ‘R’ for adult dialogue.

“Things I Know to be True” will have showtimes from February 3rd to 5th at 7:30 p.m. and a 2:00 p.m. show on February 6th. Tickets can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website. Those that work in mental healthcare such as counselors, nurses, doctors and outreach programs are able to receive complimentary tickets by contacting Keli@betheatre.com or 325-716-4125.