Barry takes aim at Louisiana

This Satellite image provided by NASA taken by U.S. Astronaut Christina Koch on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the International Space Station, shows Tropical Storm Barry as it bears down on Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and the panhandle of Florida as it makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico. (Christina Koch/NASA via AP)

Plaquemines Parish road crews add more dirt to the top of a levee near the Mississippi River levee, back, and the St. Bernard Parish line as they prepare for potential flooding from Tropical Storm Barry in Braithwaite, La., on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)

Soldiers with the U.S. Army National Guard work on adding sandbags to levees by the Chalmette Refining plant in Chalmette, La., Thursday, July 11, 2019, ahead of Tropical Storm Barry. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Diana Moreno carries a sandbag to her vehicle Friday, July 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La., ahead of Tropical Storm Barry. The National Weather Service in New Orleans says water is already starting to cover some low lying roads in coastal Louisiana as Barry approaches the state from the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Ashley Boudreaux ties sandbags Friday, July 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La., ahead of Tropical Storm Barry. The National Weather Service in New Orleans says water is already starting to cover some low lying roads in coastal Louisiana as Barry approaches the state from the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Residents fill sandbags Friday, July 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La., ahead of Tropical Storm Barry. The National Weather Service in New Orleans says water is already starting to cover some low lying roads in coastal Louisiana as Barry approaches the state from the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Vehicles make their way on I-10 as bands of rain from Tropical Storm Barry from the Gulf of Mexico move into New Orleans, La., Friday, July 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Chris John with Brennan’s restaurant in the French Quarter moves sandbags as bands of rain from Tropical Storm Barry from the Gulf of Mexico move into New Orleans, La., Friday, July 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Continuing to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Barry is slowly building towards hurricane strength. The outerbands of the storm began impacting Louisiana with wind and rain early Friday as it closed in for what is expected to be a long, slow — and epic — drenching that could trigger flooding in and around New Orleans.

With Barry expected to blow ashore by early Saturday, National Guard troops and rescue crews were posted around the state with boats, high-water vehicles, and helicopters. Drinking water was lined up. Utility repair crews with bucket trucks moved into position in the region. And homeowners sandbagged their property or packed up and left.

“This is happening. … Your preparedness window is shrinking,” National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham warned. “It’s powerful. It’s strengthening. And water is going to be a big issue.”

Barry could produce 10 to 20 inches (25 to 50 centimeters) of rain through Sunday across a swath of Louisiana that includes the cities of New Orleans and Baton Rouge, as well as southwestern Mississippi. Isolated rain values of 25 inches (63 centimeters) are also expected throughout Louisiana and Mississippi. Some low-lying roads near the coast were already covered with water Friday morning as the tide rose and the storm pushed water in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Barry still has the potential to come ashore as a weak Category 1 hurricane, with winds just barely over 74 mph (119 kph). But Graham says the real danger will be from the rain.

Barry’s downpours could prove to be a severe test of the improvements made to New Orleans’ flood defenses since the city was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The Mississippi River is already running abnormally high because of heavy spring rains and snowmelt upstream, and the ground around New Orleans is saturated because of an 8-inch torrent of rain earlier this week.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest Saturday at about 19 feet (5.8 meters) in New Orleans, where the levees protecting the city range from about 20 to 25 feet (6 to 7.5 meters) in height. That could leave only a small margin of safety in some places, particularly if the storm were to change direction or intensity.

New Orleans could get its worst drenching in decades, possibly eclipsing the city’s wettest day on record — 12.24 inches (32 centimeters)— on May 8, 1995, forecasters said. The storm could also shatter Baton Rouge’s one-day record rainfall of 11.99 inches (30 centimeters) from April 14, 1967.

President Donald Trump declared a federal emergency for Louisiana, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate relief efforts.

Tropical Storm Barry was about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi late Friday morning. The storm’s maximum wind speeds had jumped to 65 mph (100 kph). Almost 10 mph shy of being a hurricane. Tracking forecasts showed the storm continuing on toward Chicago, swelling the Mississippi River basin with water that must eventually flow south again.

With lightning flashing in the distance and some streets already covered with water from heavy rains, shoppers at an Albertsons grocery store in Baton Rouge stripped shelves bare of bread. Half the bottled water was gone.

Kaci Douglas and her 15-year-old son, Juan Causey, were among dozens filling sandbags at a fire station in Baton Rouge. She planned to put the bags around the door of her townhouse. “I told my son it’s better to be safe than sorry,” she said.

In New Orleans, Adam Slocum and his wife got ice, water and extra food, filled their generator with gas, and parked their cars on higher ground at a nearby grocery store. Still, he said he was not too concerned about his house, situated near the Mississippi.

“We’re anticipating more water than wind,” he said. “My house is raised, and being this close to the river we typically don’t have too many problems.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday that Barry could dump water faster than the city’s drainage pumps can move it. However, the city did not order any evacuations because Barry was so close and was not expected to grow into a major hurricane.

Almost 14 years ago, Hurricane Katrina caused catastrophic flooding in and around the city of New Orleans and was blamed altogether for more than 1,800 deaths in Louisiana and other states, by some estimates.

In its aftermath, the Army Corps of Engineers began a multibillion-dollar hurricane-protection system that is not complete. The work included repairs and improvements to some 350 miles (560 kilometers) of levees and more than 70 pumping stations that remove floodwaters.

Meanwhile, utility crews who may be needed after the storm filled hotel parking lots along Interstate 59 in southern Mississippi.