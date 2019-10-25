Baked Avocado Eggs

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Baked Avocado Eggs
Yields – 4

Ingredients
• 2 avocados
• 4 eggs
• salt, to taste
• pepper, to taste
• ¼ cup bacon bits
• 1 cherry tomato, quartered
• 1 sprig fresh basil, chopped
• shredded cheddar cheese
• 2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
  2. Slice the avocados in half and remove the pits.
  3. Place the avocado halves on a baking sheet and scoop out some of the flesh to make a bigger hole.
  4. Crack one egg into each hole and season with salt and pepper.
  5. Top with toppings of choice and bake for 15 minutes or until yolk reaches desired consistency.
  6. Sprinkle with fresh herbs, as desired.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story