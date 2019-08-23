Backpack Safety: Lighten your load this school year

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As children begin a new school year, parents should be aware of the dangers that carrying a backpack that’s too heavy or is worn incorrectly can pose to children.

Experts recommend picking a backpack that’s appropriate for your child’s size and that has padded and adjustable straps.

In addition, backpacks with a chest or waist strap can help distribute the weight of books and other supplies inside a backpack better.

Children should have their backpacks places no lower than their waist and should be carried on both, not just one, shoulders.

“Not having the backpack weigh more than 10-20% of the child’s weight. If you follow those rules, your child will have a healthier school year regarding backpack safety and the way it affects their back and neck,” said Dr. Ben Storey, a Chiropractor at Storey Chiropractic Center.

Dr. Storey recommends children are checked by a chiropractor before school begins, before symptoms of strain appear.