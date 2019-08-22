Back to School: Keeping off the ‘Freshman 15’

It is not uncommon for students to gain weight their first year of college

SAN ANGELO, Texas — “Freshman 15” is an expression used that refers to an amount of weight gained during a student’s first year at college.

Experts say it’s not uncommon for students to put on some weight when they are on campus for the first time. This is due in part to the food students are limited to eating when living in a dorm room, and because many students are no longer as physically active as they were in high school if they are not involved in college sports.

However, there are ways to live a healthy lifestyle when transitioning to college life.

“Being active is one big thing. A lot of kids are no longer in sports so they need to find a way to burn calories, buy healthy snacks they can keep in their dorm rooms that don’t require cooking and track calories with an app like ‘My Fitness Pal’ so they are no overeating what they shouldn’t be eating,” said Dr. Adam Parker, Associate Professor of Kineseology at Angelo State University.

Dr. Parker recommends college students take advantage of the free group exercise classes and gym memberships most institutions, like Angelo State, offer to students.