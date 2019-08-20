August “Business Brown Bag” Luncheon: Community

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Every month, the ASU Small Business Development Center, the Business Factory and the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce partner to host a “Business Brown Bag” luncheon. This month’s theme: community.

Those who attended today’s luncheon learned how in-personal, real-world community building is one of the requirements for a successful business owner.

“A lot of it is about working together and building culture within your work-space and environment, to have better and more effective employees. Community helps build the atmosphere, which is just overall better productivity within a company,” said Dezaray Johnson, Program Coordinator of the ASU SBDC.

The guest speaker this month was Seth Chomout, from SethLife, LLC & San Angelo Studios.

The monthly luncheons give small business owners and those who want to start businesses, the chance to network, promote their business and learn about topics relevant to the business community. According to Johnson, the luncheons are a great alternative for those business owners that may not be ready for a San Angelo Chamber of Commerce membership.

Those interested in attending September’s “Business Brown Bag” luncheon can register for it here.