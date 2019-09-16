ASU’s Ram Band alumni join current members at halftime

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University Ram Band alumni were able to re-live their college band days at Saturday’s Rams football game.

Every year, the Golden Ram Band is able to meet and practice with the current ASU Ram Band. The yearly tradition gives alumni the opportunity to see the band’s growth over the years and allows current members to show off their skills.

“Having a good relationship with your alumni base is very important for the success of any organization. The fact that we can do it and get them on the field, and that they can sit in the stands and play, it’s exciting. It’s a lot of fun,” said Dr. Jonathan Alvis, Director of Bands at ASU.

The alumni joined the Ram Band as they performed at the Ram Jam tailgate and at halftime during the football game against Simon Fraser.