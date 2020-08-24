ASU listed in Princeton Review’s Best Colleges for 12th consecutive year

SAN ANGELO, TX — Angelo State University has been included in the Princeton Review’s Best Colleges for the twelfth year in a row, according to a statement released by Angelo State on Monday morning, August 25, 2020.

According to the press release: “For the 12th consecutive year, Angelo State University has been listed by The Princeton Review as one of the country’s best institutions for undergraduate education, an honor that goes to only about 13% of the nation’s more than 3,000 four-year colleges.

“The education services company features Angelo State in the 2021 edition of its annual college guide, “The Best 386 Colleges,” published Aug. 18 by Penguin Random House. The guide is The Princeton Review’s (TPR) flagship publication and includes detailed profiles of the colleges with rating scores that are based on surveys of 143,000 students nationally.

“ASU is one of 14 Texas institutions and one of only six Texas public universities to make the 2021 “Best Colleges” list.

“To once again be recognized by The Princeton Review illustrates what I’ve always known about Angelo State,” said ASU President Ronnie Hawkins. “We have outstanding faculty and staff who provide our students with an excellent education and a quality student life experience. I’m humbled to be the new leader of such an exceptional institution, and I’m incredibly proud of my alma mater and the entire Ram Family.”

“I commend the hard-working and dedicated faculty, staff and administration at Angelo State University for their commitment and devotion to student success,” said Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. “The Ram Family is more than a slogan – it is a way of life at ASU. Congratulations to the Angelo State campus community on this significant recognition for the 12th consecutive year.”

“The 85-question TPR survey asks students to rate their own schools on numerous topics and report on their campus experiences. Topics range from assessments of academics and professors to campus culture and student life. Based on the survey results, ASU also earned the following rankings:

· No. 13 – Most Conservative Students

· No. 16 – Best-Run Colleges

· No. 18 – Lots of Race/Class Interaction

· No. 18 – Got Milk? (low alcohol consumption on campus)

Other student survey results for ASU indicate:

· Students are happy

· Intramural sports are popular

· Students love San Angelo, Texas

· Everyone loves the Rams

“TPR also listed Angelo State among the “Great Schools” for two of the top 20 most popular undergraduate majors, agriculture and nursing. Additionally, on a scale of 60-99, ASU received a Green Rating of 83, a Financial Aid Rating of 84, a Quality of Life Rating of 93, and a Fire Safety Rating of 96.

“Since 1992, our goal in publishing college rankings – and our ongoing mission at The Princeton Review – is to help students find, get accepted to, and thrive at the colleges best for them,” said Robert Franek, TPR editor-in-chief. “We recommend every one of the 386 colleges in the new edition of our book as a ‘best’ choice, and we salute them for their exceptional offerings, especially during this extremely challenging academic year.”

“In addition to making The Princeton Review’s list of “The Best 386 Colleges,” ASU is among the institutions in 15 western states listed in TPR’s “Best Western” website feature at www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings?rankings=best-western.“