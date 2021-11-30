ASU Annual Tree Lighting returns after pandemic caused hiatus

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Families, Angelo State University students and the San Angelo community came out in droves to ASU to see the 26-foot Christmas tree light up Tuesday evening.

“I’m just happy to see everybody over here and smiling and having a good time,” Sophomore Marc Lecocq said.

This go around is not only special because it signals the start of Christmas celebrations, but the last tree lighting was back in 2019. Those with the school say it feels great to be back.

“It feels good because this year we actually had the museum you know it was being built during this time,” Sam Mendoza with Angelo State Student Life said.

The turnout really stuck out to those involved as well.

“A lot of families, like, took advantage of this time since they missed out last year due to COVID and lockdowns and everything,” Angelo State Freshman Alyssa Melton said. “So, I think seeing this turnout and seeing everybody, like, really need to get together is very just, like, homey.”

After having a year hiatus thanks to the pandemic, ASU wanted to bring out all of the stops for the annual tree lighting event.

“Ranging from synthetic ice rink, to bounce houses for little ones, to bounce houses for college kids,” Mendoza said.

First-and-second-year students volunteered during the festivities and say the energy felt was the best part of the entire night of festivities.

“Volunteering is actually kind of fun like not going to lie seeing all the kids enjoyed themselves and you know get into bouncy houses was great,” Melton said.

On top of the special feeling of being back, the Christmas tree will be up for the rest of the holiday season.

The tree lighting also fell on ‘Giving Tuesday’ and ASU was taking donations for the university and its general scholarship fund to help students who plan to come to the university.