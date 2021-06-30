ASU alumn, Daisy Osakue qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO- Angelo State track and field alum, Daisy Osakue will represent Italy at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. The discus thrower made the announcement on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Osakue was born in Italy to Nigerian immigrant parents. She came to Angelo State in 2017, when she placed fourth in discus at the NCAA D2 Outdoor National Championships.

Since then, Osakue was named an 8-time All-American, and 2-time national champion. She broke her own NCAA D2 discus record twice, and won gold at the World University Games in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.