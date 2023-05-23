SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University has added a fourth new Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in transformative leadership degree program that will prepare graduates for senior leadership positions at institutions and organizations in any industry.

This Ed.D is offered completely online and the first set of classes will begin this coming fall 2023 semester. It is offered through the Department of Curriculum and Instruction within ASU’s College of Education, and applications are now being accepted. This program s one of only six in Texas offered totally online, as well as one of the few with an across-industry focus to graduate transformative leaders in all fields.

“This program is the result of years of planning by a very diligent group of faculty with a vision toward developing future leaders across various industries,” said Dr. Scarlet Clouse, dean of the College of Education. “Under the leadership of the chair of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, Dr. Kim Livengood, her dedicated team worked tirelessly to develop a truly transformative curriculum. The fall 2023 inaugural cohort will make history as members of ASU’s first-ever Ed.D. program and will forever be part of a new era of Rams.”

The director of Angelo State’s new Ed.D. program is Dr. Amy Murphy, an associate professor of curriculum and instruction, who previously directed ASU’s nationally recognized Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree program in student development and leadership in higher education.

“Our Ed.D. team is excited to welcome our first class of doctoral students this fall,” Murphy said. “We anticipate a diverse group representing backgrounds and experiences across a variety of industries, including education, business, military and nonprofit organizations. Students graduating with the Ed.D. in transformative leadership will be prepared to apply research-based leadership frameworks to the complex challenges facing today’s organizations.”

Candidates for the new program must hold a master’s degree from an accredited university. The Ed.D. program consists of 60 credit hours that will be completed online and an annual on-campus conference.

ASU now offers nine graduate degrees in various fields of education, curriculum and instruction, counseling and leadership through its Department of Curriculum and Instruction. More details are available at angelo.edu/ci.