Angelo West Branch Library to host “Slightly Spooky Movie Nights” every Thursday until Halloween

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Beginning tonight, the Tom Green County Library system will host their first “Slightly Spooky Movie Nights” at the Angelo West Branch. This event gives the opportunity for families to meet new people in a safe way and also help them take advantage of the new services provided.

“The Slightly Spooky Movie Nights here at West Branch have given us the opportunity to provide a lot of services that we used to provide before the virus,” Tom Green County Library system programming and community relations librarian Amy Dennis said. “This will be in a way that is very safe, family friendly and still follows a lot of the governor’s requirements for maintaining safety and health.”

Participants will be allowed to bring a blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic basket. There is a limit of 15 families or reservations per movie night. Wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing is required.

“Usually throughout the year we would offer movies like this inside our story time room,” Dennis said. “But this virus has actually given us the opportunity to expand our services a little bit and be innovative about how we’re offering those services.”

These movie nights will happen every Thursday at the same location until Halloween. Dennis says the overall turnout has been successful this year and they have more plans ahead.

“Maybe we can go ahead and continue this series through November and December,” Dennis said. “If it’s weather permitting, of course if it gets crazy windy and icy, then we’ll go ahead and postpone or cancel those, but it’d be fabulous to have a holiday movie or just another series of fun films for families.”