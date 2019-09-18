Angelo West Branch Library reopens after weeks of renovations

SAN ANGELO, Texas — After several weeks of renovations, the Angelo West Branch Library has reopened.

The Angelo West Branch Library is located on Vista del Arroyo, just off College Hills.

Inside, workers have completed upgrades with new carpeting, counter-tops and shelving.

There are more than 34,000 books and other items that were temporarily moved during the renovation process.

“This building was built in 1982 and expanded in 1991. The carpet that was in here was original from those dates so it really needed an improvement. We’re so happy with the way everything turned out and are so happy with the county and the taxpayers for paying for it,” said Jill Ratcliffe, Manager of the Angelo West Branch Library.

The library is back to normal operating hours.