SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State University pitcher Kade Bragg was selected in the 17th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday by the Minnesota Twins.

Bragg led Division II in victories with a 15-1 overall record and in ERA at 1.20 through 104 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed only 14 earned runs all season and struck out 124 batters while leading the Rams to their program’s first National Championship.

Kade set the Lone Star Conference record in wins in a season and ranks third in ASU program history in strikeouts in a season as he helped the Rams to their first national title.

Bragg becomes the 13th Ram to be drafted since the program began back in 2005.