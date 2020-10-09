Angelo State’s counseling professor and master’s degree won a national online program award

Doctor Casarez and the other OLC award recipients will be recognized during a virtual afternoon ceremony on November 9th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – That is the 2020 John R. Bourne Outstanding Online Program Award by the Online Learning Consortium (OLC).

This award is given annually to recognize online education programs with a proven track record of learning effectiveness, excellence, and high levels of student and faculty satisfaction all in a cost-effective manner. ASU’s online master of science in professional school counseling degree has been ranked among the best and most affordable programs in the nation by higher education resource guides.

“I think that mental health in the schools is a really important thing and something that we need to look at,” ASU program coordinator and M.S. in professional school counseling Lesley Casarez said. “But it’s also important that a lot of schools recognize that school counselors just have a lot of burdens and extra duties. So recognizing the importance of them actually being able to do their job and do it well is awarding.”

Doctor Casarez and the other OLC award recipients will be recognized during a virtual afternoon ceremony on November 9th as part of the 2020 OLC accelerate conference.