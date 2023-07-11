SAN ANGELO, TX. — Shortly after Kade Bragg heard his name called Tuesday afternoon drafted to the ‘Big Leagues’, Aaron Munson became the 14th Ram to be drafted to Major League Baseball as he was taken in the 19th round by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Munson helped the Rams capture their first National Championship in program history last month, this season he struck out 115, and walked 25 in 101.2 innings this year, with a 3.63 ERA.

During his three years in blue and gold, Munson put together a 23-6 overall record on the mound for ASU while striking out 231 batters in 228 and one-third innings.