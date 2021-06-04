Angelo State University to host Guest Art Exhibit by Nepalese Painter Nischaya Mathema

SAN ANGELO, Texas –

Angelo State University will present a free public art exhibit by Nischaya Mathema, a freelance artist from Nepal, starting Monday, June 7, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive.

Titled “Shanti (Peace),” the exhibit of Mathema’s paintings and digital prints will be on display in the EFA Building’s Gallery 193 and will be open for free public viewing on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 16.

Influenced by both Asian and Western cultures, Mathema’s exhibit showcases the combination of his handmade painting with technology to give viewers an insight into his creative mind.

“This exhibition’s theme is ‘Peace’ as seen through my eyes,” Mathema said. “This is my first-ever exhibition, showcasing artworks highlighting the two major religions in Nepal, namely Hinduism and Buddhism. It is a concoction of imitation pieces and my own compositions. I have worked hard to produce these pieces during the lockdown, which was a boon in disguise, as I could focus on producing these paintings.”

For more information, call the ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 325-942-2085.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communication and Marketing