Angelo State University to begin the spring 2021 semester on January 25th with no spring break

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With the spring 2021 semester on its way, Angelo State University has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic for nearly 10 months straight. Serving over 9,500 students, the university is hoping to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep school is session without any cancellations. The academic calendar looks different this year, starting two weeks late without a spring break.

“Right now we are flat for the spring in terms of semester credit hours,” ASU provost Don Topliff stated. “Our graduate and dual credit enrollment are both up. Our undergraduate enrollment is down a little bit, but we expected that because we’re still two weeks away from beginning of the semester in a week and a half, and so we’re continuing to see students enroll.”

ASU reported 318 total positive coronavirus cases since March. Today there are 13 active cases including students, faculty and staff members. The positivity rate is low on campus and doctor Topliff says the university plans on maintaining that in order for spring athletics to proceed.

“There’s a good plan in place from the NCAA and also from us,” Topliff said. “We’re working very closely with our partners at Shannon and sports medicine to make sure that we stay on top of the testing. We fully expect the spring sports are going to go forward and that we will have at a minimum, Lone Star Conference championships that will go on.”

As far as classes go, doctor Topliff says the semester will follow similar guidelines from the fall. Both in person and virtual classes will be provided.

“We will have face to face classes but we’ll also have virtual classes as well,” Topliff expressed. “There will be some offered in a hybrid format, so our semester is going to look exactly like the fall did. We have reduced capacity in the classrooms and we have social distancing available for all of our students.”

University officials will require all students and staff to continue wearing masks while practicing social distancing on campus. For more information, visit the Angelo State website.