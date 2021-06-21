Angelo State University again named a ‘Best for Vets College’ for 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For the eighth straight year, Angelo State University has been named one of the nation’s best colleges for military and veteran students by the Military Times organization in its “Best for Vets: Colleges 2021” rankings.

The rankings are based on comprehensive school-by-school survey analysis of programs and services for veteran and military students and their families. Colleges, universities and trade schools throughout the U.S. took part in this year’s survey, with only 366 making the rankings list.

The Military Times survey asks schools to meticulously document a wide array of services, special policies, accommodations and financial incentives offered to students with military ties, as well as to describe many aspects of veteran culture on campus. Also factored in is data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense and Department of Education.

Institutions are evaluated in five categories:

University culture

Student support

Academic policies

Academic outcomes/quality

Cost and financial aid

“It’s especially gratifying because this award truly cannot be bought,” said Susan Williams, ASU director of affiliated military and veteran services. “Rather, it reflects a collaborative effort from our university president and vice presidents throughout all levels of our campus. It is our greatest honor to ‘serve those who have served,’ and we always strive to do the best job possible.”

ASU’s Veterans Educational and Transitional Services (VETS) Center provides enrollment and academic support for military and veteran students, as well as special programs, networking opportunities, social and study areas, and a dedicated computer lab. The Office of Affiliated Military and Veteran Services coordinates the efforts of the VETS Center and other faculty and staff who deal directly with ASU military and veteran students and their families.

The “Best for Vets: Colleges” rankings are published in the Air Force Times, Army Times, Marine Corps Times and Navy Times, as well as on the Military Times’ website.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communication and Marketing