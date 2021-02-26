Angelo State severe weather and water advisory aftermath

Angelo State vice president for student affairs Javier Flores says help is on its way for the students who suffered financially

SAN ANGELO, Texas – After eight days of cancelled classes and operations at Angelo State University, everything returned to normal on Monday February 22nd. From the first citywide water advisory issued on February 8th to the severe winter storms impacting the week of February 15th through the 19th, ASU pushed through.

“We’re back in business now we’re back full strength and actually our buildings survived relatively well,” Angelo State University provost Don Topliff said. “We have students back on campus and construction is proceeding as we would normally expect.”

Students and staff that lived on campus never left campus during that 11 day period. A few relocated to other residential halls that had power and running water. The university provided food distributions and warming shelters during the winter weather crisis. Angelo State vice president for student affairs Javier Flores says help is on its way for the students who suffered financially.

“There are some relief funds that are able to assist students that may have a loss of income due to the weather or to COVID or any other situation.” Flores stated.

Due to the large gap of no classes and operations, the remainder of the semester alongside graduation will not be affected. Topliff says classes will provide additional assignments for students and some will have labs on weekends and nights.

“Throughout this crisis, the one thing that we focused on from beginning to the end was the safety and health of our students,” Topliff expressed. “No student on this campus got cold, wet, without food or was in any danger.”

