SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University has received a 2021 Achieving Campus Efficiency (ACE) Award from BM Technologies in recognition of ASU’s exceptional efforts in the electronic disbursement of financial aid credit balance refunds to students using the BankMobile Disbursements service, according to a release on Thursday, Janaury 13, 2022.

According to the release, since 2017, the ACE Awards have honored colleges and universities that achieve excellence in helping students quickly and securely receive their designated refunds. ASU is one of only 194 institutions nationwide to earn a 2021 ACE Award – and is one of only 39 institutions to have won an ACE Award every year since its inception.

Criteria for the award include:

At least 90% of all refunds from Jan. 1 – Nov. 1, 2021, were disbursed electronically.

At least 40% of all students, regardless of financial aid eligibility, completed the refund process.

BankMobile Disbursements partners with more than 700 colleges and universities to electronically direct-deposit financial aid credit refunds to students through its Refund Management Service. From Jan. 1 – Nov. 1, 2021, ASU processed 25,634 refund disbursements to students, with 99.31% of them delivered electronically.

At ASU, the OneCard Office facilitates the BankMobile electronic refund services for students, in conjunction with the offices of Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Accounts, Information Technology and others.

Sandra Rosser, director of ASU OneCard and Parking Services, said, “The OneCard Office is very proud to accept the ACE Award from BankMobile because we strive to provide innovative and convenient services to our students, and it is wonderful to know that we are helping them to be successful.”

Luvleen Sidhu, CEO of BM Technologies, said, “In a year where society has been faced with unprecedented economic and financial challenges, we are especially honored to recognize all 194 institutions that received our 2021 ACE Award, and proud to see a growing number of institutions utilizing our platform to help students achieve financial security and stability while pursuing their education.”

ACE Award winners receive a plaque and recognition in national trade publications. The complete list of this year’s winners is available at bankmobiledisbursements.com/ace.

