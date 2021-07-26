Angelo State picked 2nd in LSC Media Poll

MCKINNEY – The Angelo State Rams football is been picked to finish second in the Lone Star Conference Preseason Media Poll. The poll and preseason awards were announced on Monday at the LSC Football Media Day at McKinney ISD Stadium.

Texas A&M-Commerce is picked to finish first, receiving 175 total votes. Four teams received first place votes

Texas A&M-Commerce (15), 175 Angelo State (1), 152 West Texas A&M (1), 125 UT-Permian Basin (5), 112 Midwestern State, 112 Eastern New Mexico, 60 Texas A&M-Kingsville, 59 Western New Mexico, 33

Both preseason players of the year come from Texas A&M-Commerce. Defensive back, Dominque Ramsey is named the defensive preseason player of the year, and quarterback Miklo Smalls earns the award on the offensive side of the ball.