Angelo State opts for football in fall, ineligible for LSC Championship play next spring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State announced Friday morning that it will play football games this fall rather than delay the season until Spring 2021.

“ASU recognizes the impact that athletics has on the Ram Family and our students’ experience and well-being,” ASU President Ronnie D. Hawkins Jr. said in a letter to campus. “The tradition of football lies deep in the hearts of many students, staff, faculty, alumni and friends, and we do not take this lightly.”

The choice to compete this fall will make the Rams ineligible for Lone Star Conference Championship play in Spring 2021. The conference announced Friday that member universities are allowed the opportunity to choose between playing football, volleyball and soccer in the fall or in the spring.

The decision is the individual choice of each institution, and will not require conference approval.

“In working closely with other university presidents and the Lone Star Conference, we have been endlessly hopeful that fall sports can take place in some for this fall,” Hawkins Jr. said. “The entire ASU leadership team has spent a tremendous amount of time and consideration of all factors involving the fall sports of football, volleyball and soccer.”

“We have also thoroughly taken into account the rules and regulations taken into account the rules and regulations set forth by the NCAA, State of Texas and City of San Angelo,” Hawkins Jr. added. “Angelo State is committed to exercising extreme caution and staying diligent, responsible and series about the health and safety of our Ram Family members and campus visitors.”

The Rams are set to open the season at home on Sept. 26 against West Texas A&M.

More details regarding game times, tickets, safety protocol and the potential volleyball and soccer seasons will be made available on Sept. 15.

