Angelo State online criminal justice and homeland security degrees earn top national rankings

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS – Many of Angelo State University’s online homeland security and criminal justice degree programs have been ranked among the best and most affordable in the nation.

These rankings came from multiple higher education resource guides. ASU programs receiving the most recent national rankings include a Bachelor of Security Studies in border and homeland security, a Master of Science in homeland security, and Master of Science in criminal justice. These programs have been in session online and in-person for about a decade. Many students studying these programs are scattered around the country.

“We have a really good footprint out there with respect to offering programs that can be taken anywhere,” Said Joseph Rallo, who’s the chair and professor for the ASU department of security studies and criminal justice. “And again, we continue to do that and we think that people would find a great opportunity here with these areas of study. Interesting…so we hope they check it out.”

Rallo says they will continue hiring highly qualified instructors for these programs. For more information regarding online and on-campus degree programs, visit the Angelo State website.