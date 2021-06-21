Angelo State introduces Alesha Ellis as Rambelles basketball head coach

SAN ANGELO – Angelo State formally introduced Alesha Ellis as the next head coach of Rambelles basketball on Monday. Ellis spent the last eight seasons as the head coach at Wayland Baptist in her hometown of Plainview.

Ellis earned a 76-percent winning percentage at Wayland Baptist, winning at least nineteen games and qualifying for the NAIA national tournament every season. One prize that has eluded her, is a national championship, which she hopes to bring to San Angelo.

She also saw success in her playing career at Texas Tech. She left Lubbock in the top ten in career points, and led the Lady Raiders in scoring her senior season.

Alesha Ellis replaces Nate Harris, who accepted the main assistant position at division one’s University of Montana, in the Big Sky Conference. The Belles are coming off a COVID effected season, where they finished 1-13.