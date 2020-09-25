Angelo State grad student earns prestigious humanitarian award

We'll have the full story on Bill Rogers next week

SAN ANGELO, Texas – An Angelo State grad student has been selected to receive the 2020 Nelson Mandela Freedom award.

Based from the “We Dream in Color Foundation” in Chicago, Bill Rogers is the grad student being honored for his efforts on behalf of disadvantaged youths in Liberia through his own organization named the “Bill Rogers Youth Foundation”. He heavily encourages young people of his country to participate in athletics. His foundation has also provided exposure for young Liberian athletes by connecting them with several scholarship programs in the U.S.

“I’m excited for him,” ASU associate professor of kinesiology Rozena McCabe said. “I think it’s great and I think he’s deserving of lots of awards. Bill’s story is much bigger than that award though. He’s done a lot and he’s certainly deserving of that award and probably many more.”

How Rogers arrived at ASU is a remarkable story.

We’ll have all the details next week.