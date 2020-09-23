Angelo State football preparing for the 2020 season kickoff this Saturday

SAN ANGELO, Texas – It all started on August 7th when the Lone Star Conference decided to postpone all fall sports to the spring 2021 term. On September 4th the LSC gave their institutions the option to set their own championship segments outside the conference, consistent with NCAA rules and guidelines. ASU decided to compete this fall…meaning they’re ineligible for spring competition. ASU head football coach Jeff Girsch is eager to get things rolling.

“Getting the opportunity to come out and play took a while to get our kids back into the swing of things because we went from 0 to 100 really fast,” Girsch said. “From not playing or not sure if we’re going to play, all of a sudden now it’s game week so our kids have responded well. We had a really good practice yesterday so we’re excited about it.”

Saturday’s game will allow fans in the stands at 50 percent capacity. The sidelines will be spread out more and all coaches will wear masks. With the delayed start this season, coach Girsch says his team is very prepared.

“We’ve been going for a month and you usually want three to five weeks of practice time leading to your first game,” Girsch said. “So we feel really good about our guys being in shape and our kids understand that football is going to be a violent sport. It’s going to be very physical and injuries happen in it. We have an outstanding training staff here.”

Girsch hopes to bring positivity to the community with football returning. Throughout all the turmoil 2020 has caused, Girsch believes there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I just wish the world was more like a football locker room,” Girsch said. “In the football locker room that we have, our kids come from every different race, religion, beliefs, all those things but they come together for a common goal and the world needs that. If the world is more like a football locker room, things would be a lot better.”