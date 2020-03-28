Closings
Angelo State football adjusts to coronavirus obstacles

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams were five practices into spring ball before having to hang up the pads due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Head coach Jeff Girsch talks about how the coaching staff and team is adjusting.

