Angelo State debuts new homecoming tradition

SAN ANGELO, TX – The 2019 homecoming week for Angelo State University, with activities scheduled every day, is running full steam ahead.

On Monday, October 7 members of the ASU Ram Band as well as the ASU cheerleaders took part in a new tradition. They marched right down the central mall on campus in a “second line” parade.

Student volunteers gave away homecoming t-shirts, and organizers said they hope the event will become an annual tradition. “We’re doing a new tradition of a second line homecoming parade in addition to the homecoming parade that you’ll have later on this week,” elaborated ASU Assistant Director of Bands Trent Shuey. “Of course celebrating our fabulous ram football team coming back and really looking forward to playing today for all people on campus.”

The homecoming pep rally and bonfire take place Friday, October 11 near foster field. The standard parade, and football game, take place Saturday, October 12.