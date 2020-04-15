Angelo State Cheer adapts to COVID-19 pandemic with online tryouts

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State Cheer is looking to handspring towards a fourth straight National Championship in 2021, but they can’t accomplish a four-peat without a squad.

April is usually when Angelo State hosts cheer tryouts, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic the Blue and Gold is turning to a different method in order to fill its 30-35 member team.

This season, everyone who is interested in becoming an Angelo State cheerleader must submit a tryout video and complete an online interview.

Tryout videos are due April 16 at noon and more information can be found here.

More Stories for you

• This Day in Sports: April 12th, 2015

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State versus Tarleton State rivalry has come to a sudden end with the COVID-19 p…

• Belles eager for opportunities ahead

SAN ANGELO– Since the NCAA and the Lone Star Conference canceled all remaining spring championships and competition…

• This Day in Sports: April 11th, 2010

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State track and field teams displayed pure dominance on April 11, 2010 at the 38th a…

• Boles leaves Miles, accepts football head coaching job at Cumby

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Miles football head coach Charles Boles is leaving the Bulldogs after two years to become the n…

• Brady AD Shay Easterwood: ‘Faith over fear’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is forcing high school sports programs around the nation to a…

• Eldorado’s Johnson named next Henrietta head coach

ELDORADO — Eldorado’s Michael Johnson was named Henrietta’s next football head coach on Monday. The Eagles had one of…