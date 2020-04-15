Angelo State Cheer adapts to COVID-19 pandemic with online tryouts

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State Cheer is looking to handspring towards a fourth straight National Championship in 2021, but they can’t accomplish a four-peat without a squad.

April is usually when Angelo State hosts cheer tryouts, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic the Blue and Gold is turning to a different method in order to fill its 30-35 member team.

This season, everyone who is interested in becoming an Angelo State cheerleader must submit a tryout video and complete an online interview.

Tryout videos are due April 16 at noon and more information can be found here.

More Stories for you

• This Day in Sports: April 12th, 2015
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State versus Tarleton State rivalry has come to a sudden end with the COVID-19 p…

• Belles eager for opportunities ahead
SAN ANGELO– Since the NCAA and the Lone Star Conference canceled all remaining spring championships and competition…

• This Day in Sports: April 11th, 2010
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State track and field teams displayed pure dominance on April 11, 2010 at the 38th a…

• Boles leaves Miles, accepts football head coaching job at Cumby
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Miles football head coach Charles Boles is leaving the Bulldogs after two years to become the n…

• Brady AD Shay Easterwood: ‘Faith over fear’
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is forcing high school sports programs around the nation to a…

• Eldorado’s Johnson named next Henrietta head coach
ELDORADO — Eldorado’s Michael Johnson was named Henrietta’s next football head coach on Monday. The Eagles had one of…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley