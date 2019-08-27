American Heart Association recognizes Shannon Medical Center with 4 awards

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon Medical Center recently received four awards from the American Heart Association for exceptional heart and stroke care.

The recognition includes:

Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Achievement Award and Mission: Lifeline NSTEMI Gold Achievement Award

Shannon received these awards for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks. Shannon consistently met specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 9-1-1 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.

Get with the Guidelines – Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award

This award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence. The goal is speeding recovery and reducing hospital re admissions for heart failure patients.

Shannon earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their heart failure and overall health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

Get with the Guidelines- Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence. Shannon earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

“These awards recognize Shannon’s continued commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack, heart failure patients and stroke patients,” said Rudy Haddad, MD, Shannon Clinic Interventional Cardiologist. “This recognition is made possible by a team of experts across our organization who are focused on the best care for our patients here close to home. We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care, and I am very proud of our team.”

Get With The Guidelines®/Mission: Lifeline® puts the unparalleled expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association® to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure the care provided to patients is aligned with the latest research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

“We are pleased to recognize Shannon Medical Center for their commitment to heart failure care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer re admissions and lower mortality rates.”

“Any award we’re proud of and excited about. It’s always more than just a group of a few people. Really the whole mission of Shannon, and our job which we take very seriously, is to provide the quality of care for this region that you would get at any major medical center,” said Chris Haddad, MD, Shannon Clinic Interventional Cardiologist.

The American Heart Association also recognized the San Angelo Fire Department with a Bronze Plus Award for applying the most up-to-date evidence-based treatment guidelines to improve patient care and outcomes in the community.