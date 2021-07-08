Air Race 1 roars into action at San Angelo with tickets on sale for high-octane Halloween meeting in Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Air Race 1 has today announced tickets are on sale for the highly-anticipated Halloween meeting at San Angelo, Texas this Autumn.

Fans have a chance to witness the international air racing championship up close with live crowds welcomed to the aviation extravaganza at Mathis Field, San Angelo Regional Airport on October 30/31.

The fastest show in the skies will see top air racing teams and world-class pilots compete wingtip-to-wingtip in a stunning location that also has plenty to offer away from the airfield.

Cutting-edge airplanes will dual at speeds of up to 250mph, flying just feet above the ground in the only international air racing series which competitors directly face off against each other at the same time.

Air Race 1 has also today announced The Lions Club San Angelo as its official event organising partner. The Lions Club San Angelo principal Keith Perrine said: “The Lions of San Angelo Texas are happy and proud to be apart of the Air Race 1 event.

“The event will be an exciting entertainment experience for San Angelo and the Concho Valley. Additionally, it will generate funds to support the Lions’ operation of the Eyeglass Recycling Center and The Lions Eye Bank.”

Tickets for the Air Race 1 event, which will include the headlining formula one air racing series action as well as a host of other aeronautical activities and demonstrations by The Lions Club San Angelo, start at a discounted $17 per day while there are weekend deals, great value offers on early bookings and concessions available for children. Click HERE for more information and to buy tickets.

The stunning aviation spectacle will be one of the first sporting events re-opened to crowds in San Angelo, a cosmopolitan West Texas city in the midst of ranching country and situated on the picturesque Concho River.

Prospective sponsors will be offered a high-profile platform to promote their brands while the pleasant October climate will provide perfect flying conditions for the all-action event and San Angelo itself has a rich history of art and culture which visiting fans will be able to enjoy.

Jeff Zaltman, CEO of Air Race 1, said: “We are overjoyed to be able to announce tickets are on sale for Air Race 1 at San Angelo. We can’t wait to welcome fans back to experience our hugely popular, all-action series first-hand.

“It is fantastic to be getting underway in San Angelo. The West Texas city offers a perfect platform for our world-leading series, with excellent facilities and a stunning locale providing an ideal backdrop for the fastest motorsport around.”

Diann Bayes, Vice President of the San Angelo Convention & Visitors Bureau, said: “Hosting such a prestigious event like Air Race 1 in San Angelo is an honor and a privilege.

“We look forward to this exhilarating race at San Angelo Regional Airport/Mathis Field in late October. We know residents and visitors alike will be entertained by this one-of-a-kind racing event.”

Air Race 1 at San Angelo is sanctioned by the sport’s US governing body, the International Formula One Air Racing Association (IF1), who are working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and local authorities to ensure the event is run safely and in accordance with the sporting rules.

Air Race 1 is also collaborating closely with local authorities to ensure the safety of all attendees and that the event will adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines.

About Air Race 1



Air Race 1 is the first official international series of formula one air racing, where airplanes compete against each other at speeds of over 450kph on a tight circuit just 10 meters above the ground. Run by Air Race Events and led by world-leading air racing promoter Jeff Zaltman, the man behind the pioneering new Air Race E series, Air Race 1 sees top pilots battle at speeds faster than any land-based motorsport. The demand for speed, performance and power management under the rigours of a competitive race environment produce breathtaking action for a global audience while the events are a hub of marketing and sponsorship opportunities for host cities. Air Race 1 is sanctioned by The Formula Air Racing Association (FARA), International Formula 1 Pylon Air Racing and the Association Des Pilotes D’Avions De Formules (APAF).



