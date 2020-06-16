Air conditioning installed at Carl Ray Johnson, South Side recreation centers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Members of the community came together Monday evening to celebrate the grand reopening of the Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center.

The Carl Ray Johnson and South Side recreation centers are now equipped with air conditioning. According to City Recreation Manager Brent Casey, the renovations costed around $89,000 and came from grants and money saved from the 2019 City For Recreation funds.

“This building [Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center] has almost been here for 50 years so it’s way past its time to have A/C in here,” Casey said. “It’s going to open a world of opportunities.”

Citizens of San Angelo pushed for the installation of air conditioning following an emergency incident last summer.

“We had to take someone out and they had to seek emergency help because it was just too warm,” Casey said. “It was one of the really hot days, about 110 degrees, so we started pushing for different ways and some of the citizens started to push for A/C.”

The addition of air conditioning to the two recreation centers comes just in time as recreational sports leagues began today under phase two of Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening plan.

“I grew up playing sports and it’s still some of the things I think the most about in my life,” San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter said. “I cherish those moments and so I know that this facility can create those memories for these families and these kids. It’s a good thing. It’s a positive thing.”

