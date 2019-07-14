Accidental shooting incident involving a minor

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night, San Angelo Police and Fire Department Personnel were dispatched to the 1800 block of Greenwood, due to a report of an shooting incident.

The shooting was then deemed an accident, as a result of the mishandling of a firearm. A 12-year-old male was transported to a nearby hospital but later moved to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas.

He is now in stable condition. No other injuries were reported. This is still a developing story.