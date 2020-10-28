Academy surprises San Angelo Fire Department with a $4000 donation in exercise equipment

Chief Dunn is very grateful for the donated equipment and says they’ll put it to good use

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Today is National First Responders Day and Academy Sports and Outdoors celebrated by surprising San Angelo Fire Station #5 with over $4,000 worth of recreational gear. This is distributed to all firefighters to use while on duty.

“There was stuff that we needed, so I got with my system chief and he talked to a few of the stations and basically we needed some more workout equipment. He got with the Academy representative and they’ve donated about $4000 worth of workout equipment.”

This new equipment will benefit all firefighters physically and mentally. This will allow them to add more strenuous exercises in order to increase their strength and stamina while on the front line.

“I’m sure all of them probably won’t stay here,” City of San Angelo fire chief Brian Dunn said. “We have eight different stations and they all have workouts. As for the San Angelo Fire Department, we have a mandatory workout everyday that you’re on duty as required by the state of Texas and the Texas Commission on Fire Protection. So the guys work out every day for at least one hour while they’re on duty.”

According to Chief Dunn, these workouts are extremely physical. They’re designed to boost a firefighter’s ability to withstand any emergency situation they’re thrown in. They’re also considered a simulation to increase any firefighter’s mental state.

“So the equipment that we wear weighs about 60 pounds with our bunker gear and our tanks,” Dunn said. “That doesn’t include any tools or anything else that we’re carrying, so you’ve got 60 pounds of added weight onto every time you go into a structure fire.”

