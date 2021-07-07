ABDUCTED: San Antonio 2-year-old believed to be in grave danger

Kayden Matthew Stutzman (San Antonio PD)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — San Antonio Police are asking for help finding a two-year-old child who was abducted Wednesday.

SAPD says Kayeden Matthew Stutzman is believed to be in grave danger. Officials have identified the suspect in the abduction as Erik Anthony Stutzman, 28. He’s believed to be driving a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with a license plate number of NTZ6442.

  • Erik Stutzman (SAPD)
  • Vehicle believed to be driven by abduction suspect Erik Stutzman (SAPD)

Erik Anthony Stutzman was last seen in San Antonio. He’s described as:

  • White male
  • 5’8″
  • 140 pounds
  • black hair
  • brown eyes

If you have any information or have seen them, you’re asked to call SAPD at (210) 207-7660.

