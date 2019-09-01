A gofundme has been created for the DPS Trooper who was shot in the Odessa Mass shooting

Midland, TX — A gofundme fundraiser has been created for Texas State Trooper Chuck Pryor, who was shot during the mass shooting in Odessa on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

“All proceeds will go to his family to assist with medical expenses and any other needs that arise during this time,” according to a description of the fundraiser.

The gofundme account can be found at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-and-expenses-for-trooper-chuck-pryor?pc=fb_dn_postdonate_r&rcid=r01-156734750897-2aeb5c0a7acd4280&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_postdonate_r&fbclid=IwAR1pfWuiQji4e9paGuxSgdH5EzjwcHCC2e_GPkl5o6-c85x_oNQZMmFKjk0

