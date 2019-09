9/5/19 Jail Log

Thursday, September 5, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Possession: 3

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Theft: 1

Violation of Promise to Appear: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Criminal Mischief: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Speeding: 1

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.



RIGGS, EDMOND

Booking #:

423495

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 3:23 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

FISHER, KRISTEN

Booking #:

423494

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 2:37 am

Charges:

35620008 J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, CARLOS

Booking #:

423493

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 12:39 am

Charges:

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

NORTON, ELIZABETH

Booking #:

423492

Booking Date:

09-04-2019 – 11:27 pm

Charges:

23990198 GOB*THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K

35990001 GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

TREVINO, CHRISTIAN

Booking #:

423491

Booking Date:

09-04-2019 – 11:19 pm

Charges:

35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

FARR, MATTHEW

Booking #:

423490

Booking Date:

09-04-2019 – 9:27 pm

Charges:

3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON 1832386J4 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON 1832387J4 FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 2

$1550.00

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423489

Booking Date:

09-04-2019 – 7:58 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

GREENBERG, REBECCA

Booking #:

423488

Booking Date:

09-04-2019 – 6:43 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

LOPEZ, KELLY

Booking #:

423487

Booking Date:

09-04-2019 – 6:13 pm

Charges:

35990003 MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

LAMPKIN, MAURICE

Booking #:

423486

Release Date:

09-04-2019 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-04-2019 – 5:52 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

HAMILTON, ERIK

Booking #:

423485

Release Date:

09-04-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-04-2019 – 5:17 pm

Charges:

29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

No Bond

RAMIREZ, VERONICA

Booking #:

423484

Release Date:

09-04-2019 – 4:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-04-2019 – 2:14 pm

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPF X 1

REG1 DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES

REG10 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE

$1035.00

GUZMAN, MAIKEL

Booking #:

423483

Release Date:

09-04-2019 – 9:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-04-2019 – 1:25 pm

Charges:

54999999 GOB*SPEEDING

$880.00

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423481

Release Date:

09-04-2019 – 2:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-04-2019 – 9:23 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

