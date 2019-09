9/4/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Possession: 6

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Theft (Checks – Account Closed): 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Theft: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Speeding: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.



VEGA, ALEXANDER

Booking #:

423480

Booking Date:

09-04-2019 – 3:07 am

Charges:

57070020 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

JASSO, DAVID

Booking #:

423479

Booking Date:

09-04-2019 – 3:04 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

JERNIGAN, JAIMY

Booking #:

423478

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 11:49 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

$1000.00

SMITH, CEDRICK

Booking #:

423477

Release Date:

09-04-2019 – 12:58 am

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 11:39 pm

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION

MISC VPTA X4

$4382.00

GREER, THOMAS

Booking #:

423476

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 10:31 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

ENRIQUEZ, JACOB

Booking #:

423475

Release Date:

09-04-2019 – 12:43 am

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 10:20 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

KIRKSEY, TERRELL

Booking #:

423474

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 7:30 pm

Charges:

35620008 *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

OPEN *CPF* OPEN CONTAINER

POSS *CPF* POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA

REG1 *CPF* DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES

SP *CPF*SPEEDING

$454.00

JOHNSON, HOMER

Booking #:

423473

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 7:00 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

DEPAUW, BOBBY

Booking #:

423472

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 6:41 pm

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

SMITH, AMY

Booking #:

423471

Release Date:

09-03-2019 – 8:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 4:46 pm

Charges:

P71 THEFT (CHECKS – ACCOUNT CLOSED)

VPTA *CPF*VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON 050056J4

$500.00

VALADEZ, DEANDRA

Booking #:

423470

Release Date:

09-03-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 4:29 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

GILBERT, MORGAN

Booking #:

423469

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 3:42 pm

Charges:

54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

BIENEK, ROMANA

Booking #:

423468

Release Date:

09-03-2019 – 8:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 2:02 pm

Charges:

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

73991003 ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

MISC CRIMINAL ATTEMPT

$41000.00

JACKSON, CRYSTAL

Booking #:

423467

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 12:57 pm

Charges:

23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

MISC BECNH WARRANT

$7500.00

Moolhuysen, Shawn

Booking #:

423466

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 12:13 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

FITZGERALD, CARLEY

Booking #:

423465

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 11:25 am

Charges:

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

FLORES, DAVID

Booking #:

423464

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 11:16 am

Charges:

54999999 SPEEDING

FTA CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT

$2917.54

WRIGHT, JACOB

Booking #:

423463

Release Date:

09-03-2019 – 7:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 10:27 am

Charges:

35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF

No Bond

MCMANUS, JAMES

Booking #:

423462

Release Date:

09-03-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 9:58 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 NO VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC DWLI 2

MISC FTA x2

$3018.00

TORRES, JENNIFER

Booking #:

423461

Release Date:

09-03-2019 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 9:27 am

Charges:

MISC CPF x 2

No Bond

