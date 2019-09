9/3/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the Labor Day Weekend, 92 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 11

Misc CPF: 3

Public Intoxication: 7

Criminal Trespassing: 5

Failure to Appear: 1

Possession: 12

Man/Del CS PG: 2

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 3

Theft: 9

Driving w/License Invalid: 5

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 4

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 2

Assault Public Servant: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Reckless Driving: 1

Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Possession/Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Assault by Contact – Peace Officer: 1

FSGI ACC Attend Damage Vehicle: 1

Expired Registration: 1

Violation of Occupational Driver’s License: 1

Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1

DANIELS, BENJAMIN



Booking #:



423396

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 3:14 am

Charges:

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA

$1202.00

FREEMAN, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423395

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 2:58 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

LAMM, LINDSAY

Booking #:

423394

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 1:54 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

LINA, TAMARA

Booking #:

423393

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 1:38 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

MENDOZA, JUANITA

Booking #:

423392

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 1:19 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA

Booking #:

423391

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 1:04 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

MONTEZ, DAVID

Booking #:

423390

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 12:35 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

CATHEY, COREY

Booking #:

423389

Release Date:

08-31-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 11:39 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

MALLOY, JUSTIN

Booking #:

423388

Release Date:

08-31-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 11:33 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

$454.00

ROJAS, CHEISTINE

Booking #:

423387

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 11:24 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

LANKFORD, KELLY

Booking #:

423386

Release Date:

08-31-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 10:59 pm

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

CAMACHO, AXEL

Booking #:

423385

Release Date:

08-31-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 10:49 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

GUTIERREZ, BYRON

Booking #:

423384

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 10:43 pm

Charges:

35990003 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

FORD, WILLIAM

Booking #:

423383

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 10:10 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT

$914.00

DAVENPORT, BENJAMIN

Booking #:

423382

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 9:29 pm

Charges:

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

No Bond

MUNOZ, SKY

Booking #:

423381

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 8:55 pm

Charges:

23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48990009 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF X 4

No Bond

BORREGO, JONATHAN

Booking #:

423380

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 8:47 pm

Charges:

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

MUNIZ, ALEJOS

Booking #:

423379

Release Date:

08-31-2019 – 4:13 am

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 8:45 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

CHANDLER, BRITNEY

Booking #:

423378

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 8:29 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48990010 MTR*HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON

No Bond

JIMENEZ, MODESTO

Booking #:

423377

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 7:48 pm

Charges:

26990178 VOP*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

No Bond

ACEVEDO, BRIANA

Booking #:

423376

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 7:20 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

99999999 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

99999999 *GOB* POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA

$4142.00

CRUZ, RODOLFO

Booking #:

423375

Release Date:

08-30-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 4:39 pm

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

$287.00

BENAVIDES, ERIC

Booking #:

423374

Release Date:

08-30-2019 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 3:57 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

WOODSON, ANTHONY

Booking #:

423373

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 3:37 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

CHITSEY, CORBY

Booking #:

423372

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 3:33 pm

Charges:

37040001 COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

No Bond

PRATT, MARNECO

Booking #:

423371

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 3:09 pm

Charges:

35990016 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

SANDERS, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423370

Release Date:

08-30-2019 – 2:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 12:10 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC FTA X 4

$2452.00

GAMEZ, STEVEN

Booking #:

423369

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 11:29 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

CURRY, IKEYSHA

Booking #:

423368

Release Date:

08-30-2019 – 12:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 11:01 am

Charges:

P70 J/N*THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT)

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA

Booking #:

423367

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 10:49 am

Charges:

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

48990015 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

$1000.00

BLANCO, AXEL

Booking #:

423366

Release Date:

08-30-2019 – 11:13 am

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 8:54 am

Charges:

48010020 MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

MARTINEZ, VALENTINA

Booking #:

423365

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 6:42 am

Charges:

13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

No Bond

SANTELLANO, RUDY

Booking #:

423424

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 3:35 am

Charges:

22990002 GJI*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

RIVERO, JESUS

Booking #:

423423

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 3:11 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

BEJIL, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423422

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 3:04 am

Charges:

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

$500.00

LUERA, JOHNNIE

Booking #:

423421

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 1:25 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

SANTILLAN, MARCELINO

Booking #:

423420

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 1:14 am

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

REYNA, MARCOS

Booking #:

423419

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 12:36 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENCE INVALID

$2734.00

MONTELONGO, JERRY

Booking #:

423418

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 11:44 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1024.00

PEREZ, ROBERT

Booking #:

423417

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 10:50 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

MARTINEZ, RIANNE

Booking #:

423416

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 10:28 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

53990010 VOP*INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

55999999 POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2

$2330.00

ALVAREZ, JOE

Booking #:

423415

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 10:16 pm

Charges:

35990133 MTR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$500.00

RODRIGUEZ, RODOLFO

Booking #:

423414

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 9:36 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

BEJARANO, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

423413

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 9:34 pm

Charges:

54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

No Bond

ENRIQUEZ, ANTONIO

Booking #:

423412

Release Date:

09-01-2019 – 3:43 am

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 9:33 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 1

$1901.60

COZAD, JEREMY

Booking #:

423411

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 9:17 pm

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X2

$2484.00

GARCIA, SAMANTHA

Booking #:

423410

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 9:00 pm

Charges:

35990015 *MTAG*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

$100000.00

PERDUE, BLAYNE

Booking #:

423409

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 8:51 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

HENN, PAUL

Booking #:

423408

Release Date:

09-01-2019 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 8:36 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

RIVERA, JOANNA

Booking #:

423407

Release Date:

09-01-2019 – 12:58 am

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 8:27 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1

$1324.00

RUSCHENBERG, TRAVIS

Booking #:

423406

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 8:23 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

BAUTISTA, VICTOR

Booking #:

423405

Release Date:

09-01-2019 – 3:43 am

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 5:02 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$1500.00

HODGES, HALSTON

Booking #:

423404

Release Date:

08-31-2019 – 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 4:07 pm

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 EXPIRED MVIS

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN

54999999 STOP SIGN

MISC VPTA X 4

SL2 CPF*INOPERABLE/OBSCURED LAMP(S) (ON TRAILER)

SP CPF*SPEEDING

$4426.00

GARCIA, ALFREDO

Booking #:

423403

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 2:44 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 IMPROPER LANE USAGE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR

MISC VPTA X 4

$4434.00

GARCIA, ARMANDO

Booking #:

423402

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 2:04 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

$1000.00

RAMIREZ, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

423401

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 2:01 pm

Charges:

48010016 GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

PW31.045 NO CERTIFICATE # ON BOARD

PW31.098 HAZARDOUS WAKE OR WASH (BOAT)

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON 09-2147J2/09-2148J2

$72264.00

MC VINNIE, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423400

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 11:20 am

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MUES, MICHELLE

Booking #:

423399

Booking Date:

08-31-2019 – 7:18 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$14442.00

GONZALES, JOEY

Booking #:

423445

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 3:24 am

Charges:

29990042 CPF*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

MISC CPF X 4

No Bond

SMITH, CHEREE

Booking #:

423444

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 3:09 am

Charges:

11990004 *GJI*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

36010005 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$201000.00

MARTINEZ, RYAN

Booking #:

423443

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 2:51 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

CARRILLO, HASIEL

Booking #:

423442

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 2:31 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

WALLING, PRESTON

Booking #:

423441

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 11:41 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-PEACE OFFICER

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

$1434.00

RIOS-AVILES, ROBERTO

Booking #:

423440

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 11:17 pm

Charges:

MISC GOB*FSGI ACC ATTEND DAMAGE VEH>=$2

$2020.00

MARTINEZ, JAMES

Booking #:

423439

Release Date:

09-02-2019 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 9:33 pm

Charges:

ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE

$881.00

SANDEFER, SANDRA

Booking #:

423438

Release Date:

09-02-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 8:23 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

STAKER, HUNTER

Booking #:

423437

Release Date:

09-01-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 8:13 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

AYALA, CARLOS

Booking #:

423435

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 7:33 pm

Charges:

54040009 FTA*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

VILLAFRANCO, RODNEY

Booking #:

423434

Release Date:

09-02-2019 – 4:58 am

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 7:26 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

OLIVER, JAMES

Booking #:

423433

Release Date:

09-01-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 5:51 pm

Charges:

54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE

$500.00

SARZOSA, JOSE

Booking #:

423432

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 5:26 pm

Charges:

35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT

MISC CPF X 5

$860.00

GEDNEY, KENDALL

Booking #:

423431

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 5:15 pm

Charges:

35620020 RPR*POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT

No Bond

ARTEAGA, ASHLEY

Booking #:

423430

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 4:52 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$624.00

ORANDAY, DOLORES

Booking #:

423429

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 4:52 pm

Charges:

MISC THEFT UNDER $100-ELDERLY/REASON COUNTY COURT

$800.00

ARTEAGA, ALISON

Booking #:

423428

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 2:11 pm

Charges:

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

No Bond

KELLY, TERRELL

Booking #:

423427

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 1:01 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 18

No Bond

FARMER, GEORGE

Booking #:

423426

Release Date:

09-01-2019 – 2:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 9:32 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$7500.00

JAQUES, JUSTIN

Booking #:

423425

Release Date:

09-01-2019 – 1:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-01-2019 – 7:25 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE

54999999 FAILURE TO CONTROL SPEED

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

$2964.00

FELCZAK, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

423460

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 1:41 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO DL

$444.00

Govea, Jose

Booking #:

423459

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 12:51 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/ DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X 2

$1706.00

GONZALES, JOE

Booking #:

423458

Booking Date:

09-03-2019 – 12:19 am

Charges:

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1

$1224.00

MALDONADO, JOAQUIN

Booking #:

423457

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 8:48 pm

Charges:

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

55999999 POSS/DRUG PARAPHERNALA

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1944.00

DURHAM, KELSEY

Booking #:

423456

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 8:35 pm

Charges:

521457 *CPF *DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

SB *CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – DRIVER

No Bond

MILLS, KIRBY

Booking #:

423455

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 7:59 pm

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1000.00

MTANOUS, JOSE

Booking #:

423454

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 7:49 pm

Charges:

22990004 *VOP*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

35990023 *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

No Bond

CARRIZALES-PONCE, CLAUDIA

Booking #:

423453

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 7:36 pm

Charges:

13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

No Bond

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

423452

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 5:27 pm

Charges:

35990003 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA

Booking #:

423451

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 4:51 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

VICKERS, MAURICE

Booking #:

423450

Release Date:

09-02-2019 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 4:07 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

LAFOY, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423449

Release Date:

09-02-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 2:23 pm

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

$2300.00

GILBERT, BRANDAN

Booking #:

423448

Release Date:

09-02-2019 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 10:24 am

Charges:

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$1500.00

ACREE, SHEREE

Booking #:

423447

Release Date:

09-02-2019 – 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 7:18 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

$2500.00

VINEYARD, APRIL

Booking #:

423446

Booking Date:

09-02-2019 – 6:53 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

