9/20/19 Jail Log

Friday, September 20, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Violation of Occupational Driver’s License: 1
- Engage in Organized Criminal Activity: 1
- Possession: 5
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Theft: 1
- Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
CLEMONS, LISA
Booking #:
423805
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
JORDAN, JAMES
Booking #:
423804
Release Date:
09-20-2019 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
VELASQUEZ, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
423803
Release Date:
09-19-2019 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
$500.00
WILSON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
423802
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 7:56 pm
Charges:
73991003 COMM* ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
No Bond
PEREZ, CATHIE
Booking #:
423801
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 3:49 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
SOUTHWORTH, RAMOND
Booking #:
423800
Release Date:
09-19-2019 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 3:41 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50130001 GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
$27500.00
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
423799
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
24110003 J/N*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
57070020 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$30000.00
RIVERS, EDDY
Booking #:
423798
Release Date:
09-19-2019 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 2:38 pm
Charges:
MISC THEFT PROP>=$20>$500 BY CHECK
$2000.00
MENDOZA, OSCAR
Booking #:
423797
Release Date:
09-19-2019 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
CONTRERAS, ANGELITA
Booking #:
423796
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 11:26 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA
$482.00
KENNON, SYDNEY
Booking #:
423795
Release Date:
09-19-2019 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 10:59 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
COVINGTON, RICHARD
Booking #:
423794
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 10:34 am
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
GARCIA, CAITLIN
Booking #:
423792
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 10:27 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
CHAPPELL, BRANDON
Booking #:
423793
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 10:21 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
THROWER, AUTUMN
Booking #:
423790
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 10:16 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, KENNETH
Booking #:
423789
Booking Date:
09-19-2019 – 9:46 am
Charges:
54990067 VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond