9/20/19 Jail Log

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Violation of Occupational Driver’s License: 1

Engage in Organized Criminal Activity: 1

Possession: 5

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Theft: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.



CLEMONS, LISA

Booking #:

423805

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 11:49 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

JORDAN, JAMES

Booking #:

423804

Release Date:

09-20-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 11:12 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

VELASQUEZ, NICHOLAS

Booking #:

423803

Release Date:

09-19-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 9:40 pm

Charges:

54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE

$500.00

WILSON, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

423802

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 7:56 pm

Charges:

73991003 COMM* ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

No Bond

PEREZ, CATHIE

Booking #:

423801

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 3:49 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

SOUTHWORTH, RAMOND

Booking #:

423800

Release Date:

09-19-2019 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 3:41 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50130001 GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

$27500.00

ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA

Booking #:

423799

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 3:34 pm

Charges:

24110003 J/N*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

57070020 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$30000.00

RIVERS, EDDY

Booking #:

423798

Release Date:

09-19-2019 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 2:38 pm

Charges:

MISC THEFT PROP>=$20>$500 BY CHECK

$2000.00

MENDOZA, OSCAR

Booking #:

423797

Release Date:

09-19-2019 – 6:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 2:25 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

No Bond

CONTRERAS, ANGELITA

Booking #:

423796

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 11:26 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 5

MISC FTA

$482.00

KENNON, SYDNEY

Booking #:

423795

Release Date:

09-19-2019 – 1:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 10:59 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

COVINGTON, RICHARD

Booking #:

423794

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 10:34 am

Charges:

11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

GARCIA, CAITLIN

Booking #:

423792

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 10:27 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

CHAPPELL, BRANDON

Booking #:

423793

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 10:21 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

THROWER, AUTUMN

Booking #:

423790

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 10:16 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, KENNETH

Booking #:

423789

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 9:46 am

Charges:

54990067 VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

