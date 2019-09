9/18/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Possession: 8

Misc CPF: 2

Criminal Mischief: 1

Impeding Traffic: 1

Murder: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Accident Involving Serious Injury: 1

WILBURN, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423768

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 2:00 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

SIPES, DANNY

Booking #:

423767

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 1:08 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1

$924.00

BASS, JUSTIN

Booking #:

423766

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 10:58 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G

$1000.00

RAMIREZ, STEPHANIE

Booking #:

423765

Release Date:

09-18-2019 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 10:42 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX1

No Bond

SATTERFIELD, STEVEN

Booking #:

423764

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 10:28 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

SAMANIEGO, RAUL

Booking #:

423763

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 9:48 pm

Charges:

54040010 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

Hanna, Christopher

Booking #:

423762

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 9:17 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

$500.00

BURNEY, CALVIN

Booking #:

423761

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 7:44 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

MARES, LUIS

Booking #:

423760

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 7:33 pm

Charges:

29990042 *VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

PARISH, JACOB

Booking #:

423759

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 5:35 pm

Charges:

35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

STEWART, SALLY

Booking #:

423758

Release Date:

09-17-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 5:32 pm

Charges:

SP2 IMPEDING TRAFFIC

$354.00

BADILLO, JENNIFER

Booking #:

423757

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 5:02 pm

Charges:

09990030 *GJI* MURDER

No Bond

PUENTE, IGNACIO

Booking #:

423756

Release Date:

09-18-2019 – 2:43 am

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 4:11 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$500.00

PIEDRA, ERIC

Booking #:

423755

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 3:55 pm

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

PW46.001 NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED)

No Bond

RENTERIA, EDGAR

Booking #:

423754

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 3:26 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

63000001 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K

$500.00

CARDENAS, CARLOS

Booking #:

423753

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 2:48 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROL VIOLATION

No Bond

WACHTER, TAMARA

Booking #:

423752

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 2:12 pm

Charges:

13990075 *COMM* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

GRASS-POSEY, DUSTIN

Booking #:

423751

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 1:11 pm

Charges:

26050014 *MTR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

CHAMPION, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

423750

Release Date:

09-17-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 12:50 pm

Charges:

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

$5000.00

GUILLORY, MARK

Booking #:

423749

Release Date:

09-17-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 12:29 pm

Charges:

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

$500.00

MITCHELL, KEVIN

Booking #:

423748

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 12:29 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

ESCOBEDO, NATHANIEL

Booking #:

423747

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 11:50 am

Charges:

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

No Bond

HERRERA, JUAN

Booking #:

423746

Release Date:

09-18-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 11:40 am

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

545412A CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT SYSTEMS (3 UNRESTRAINED CHILDREN)

SP SPEEDING

No Bond

GREEN, BENTLEY

Booking #:

423745

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 10:52 am

Charges:

54010009 ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY

MISC CPF X 7

No Bond

RITTERPUSCH, SHY

Booking #:

423744

Release Date:

09-18-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 8:06 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

