9/10/19 Jail Log





Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Possession: 7

Misc FTA: 1

Accident Involving Death: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Aggravated Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility – Subsequent: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Violation Protect Order Bias/Prejudice: 1

Possession/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 2

No Driver’s License When Unlicensed: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.



CASTANEDA, ARMANDO

Booking #:

423601

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 3:50 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

BERMEA, FRED

Booking #:

423600

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 3:34 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

JORDAN, JAMES

Booking #:

423599

Release Date:

09-10-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 3:02 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

GENTRY, CARL

Booking #:

423598

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 2:44 am

Charges:

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

No Bond

BROWN, JOSHUA

Booking #:

423597

Release Date:

09-10-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 1:30 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$1442.00

WALKER, KASEY

Booking #:

423596

Release Date:

09-10-2019 – 2:28 am

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 12:53 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

CONTRERAS, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423595

Release Date:

09-10-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 12:34 am

Charges:

FTA FTA X1

OPEN OPEN CONTAINER

$320.00

MCKINLEY, RIAN

Booking #:

423594

Release Date:

09-10-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 11:35 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

YOUNG, YAKARIEL

Booking #:

423593

Release Date:

09-10-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 11:34 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

RAY, STEVEN

Booking #:

423592

Release Date:

09-09-2019 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 9:05 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1

$482.00

NEAL, RAMON

Booking #:

423591

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 6:45 pm

Charges:

54010008 *GJI* ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH

No Bond

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

423590

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 5:20 pm

Charges:

35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

CARRILLO, SYLVIA

Booking #:

423589

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 5:14 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

ROBLEDO, PEDRO

Booking #:

423588

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 4:14 pm

Charges:

13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

ROSSER, LEVI

Booking #:

423587

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 12:44 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

MISC VPTA X 1

$2776.00

MOYA, JACOB

Booking #:

423586

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 11:37 am

Charges:

29990042 VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

ORTIZ, MARTIN

Booking #:

423585

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 11:18 am

Charges:

54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

NORIEGA, JOE

Booking #:

423584

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 11:05 am

Charges:

38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE

No Bond

VALDEZ, JOSE

Booking #:

423583

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 10:45 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLAION

$420.00

ARP, ERIC

Booking #:

423582

Release Date:

09-09-2019 – 7:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 10:35 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$420.00

EISENBACH, CODY

Booking #:

423581

Release Date:

09-09-2019 – 2:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 10:23 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

KNUPP, CONNER

Booking #:

423580

Release Date:

09-09-2019 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 10:11 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

CALDERON, VICTOR

Booking #:

423579

Release Date:

09-09-2019 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 9:49 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

DURAN, ANTONIO

Booking #:

423578

Release Date:

09-09-2019 – 1:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 9:15 am

Charges:

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION (EXP 07/2015)

No Bond

