9/10/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc CPF: 3
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
- Possession: 7
- Misc FTA: 1
- Accident Involving Death: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Aggravated Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility – Subsequent: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Violation Protect Order Bias/Prejudice: 1
- Possession/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
- No Driver’s License When Unlicensed: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
CASTANEDA, ARMANDO
Booking #:
423601
Booking Date:
09-10-2019 – 3:50 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
BERMEA, FRED
Booking #:
423600
Booking Date:
09-10-2019 – 3:34 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
JORDAN, JAMES
Booking #:
423599
Release Date:
09-10-2019 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
09-10-2019 – 3:02 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GENTRY, CARL
Booking #:
423598
Booking Date:
09-10-2019 – 2:44 am
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
BROWN, JOSHUA
Booking #:
423597
Release Date:
09-10-2019 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
09-10-2019 – 1:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1442.00
WALKER, KASEY
Booking #:
423596
Release Date:
09-10-2019 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
09-10-2019 – 12:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CONTRERAS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
423595
Release Date:
09-10-2019 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
09-10-2019 – 12:34 am
Charges:
FTA FTA X1
OPEN OPEN CONTAINER
$320.00
MCKINLEY, RIAN
Booking #:
423594
Release Date:
09-10-2019 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
YOUNG, YAKARIEL
Booking #:
423593
Release Date:
09-10-2019 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RAY, STEVEN
Booking #:
423592
Release Date:
09-09-2019 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 9:05 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
$482.00
NEAL, RAMON
Booking #:
423591
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 6:45 pm
Charges:
54010008 *GJI* ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH
No Bond
ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL
Booking #:
423590
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 5:20 pm
Charges:
35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
CARRILLO, SYLVIA
Booking #:
423589
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 5:14 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
ROBLEDO, PEDRO
Booking #:
423588
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 4:14 pm
Charges:
13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
ROSSER, LEVI
Booking #:
423587
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 12:44 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
MISC VPTA X 1
$2776.00
MOYA, JACOB
Booking #:
423586
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 11:37 am
Charges:
29990042 VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
ORTIZ, MARTIN
Booking #:
423585
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 11:18 am
Charges:
54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
NORIEGA, JOE
Booking #:
423584
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 11:05 am
Charges:
38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE
No Bond
VALDEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
423583
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 10:45 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLAION
$420.00
ARP, ERIC
Booking #:
423582
Release Date:
09-09-2019 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 10:35 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$420.00
EISENBACH, CODY
Booking #:
423581
Release Date:
09-09-2019 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 10:23 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
KNUPP, CONNER
Booking #:
423580
Release Date:
09-09-2019 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 10:11 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
CALDERON, VICTOR
Booking #:
423579
Release Date:
09-09-2019 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 9:49 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
DURAN, ANTONIO
Booking #:
423578
Release Date:
09-09-2019 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-09-2019 – 9:15 am
Charges:
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION (EXP 07/2015)
No Bond